Taking the strain out of microplate sealing

Porvair Sciences has announced its next generation AutoCapper electronic sealer - a versatile device designed to take the strain out of applying friction sealing caps to a wide range of microplates.

Built to quickly and securely seal 96-well deep well microplates as standard, the AutoCapper is also compatible with shallow well and 24- and 48-well deep well plate formats using a range of supplied adapter blocks.

Small enough to fit on most lab benches, the AutoCapper has been designed to do all the hard work for you. A plate with its attendant cap mat is simply placed in the drawer and pushed firmly shut. From then on, the sophisticated electronics take over, forcing the cap mat down into each well by applying consistent, even pressure. With just a touch of a button, the powerful, yet smooth operating mechanism makes single action sealing of microplates quick and simple, therefore removing any risk of Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI).

The AutoCapper is the ideal solution for laboratories looking for an affordable device that makes the entire plate sealing process faster and more reproducible.