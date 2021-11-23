Robust sample prep report

Porvair Sciences has published an in-depth application report demonstrating how its Microlute CP Reverse Phase Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) microplates provide a robust and highly reproducible SPE LC-MS sample preparation methodology for a range of neutral, acidic, and basic analytes.

As a sample preparation method, SPE is widely acknowledged as a 'go to' tool for the clean-up of samples before analysis by hyphenated techniques such as LC/MS or GC/MS. SPE offers several advantages to the analyst, including less system downtime and troubleshooting, cleaner chromatograms with a reduction of contaminating compounds, and greater reproducible analyte recoveries. Unfortunately, traditional SPE methods rely upon loose-filled resins which often create problems such as voids in the sorbent beds leading to channelling and inconsistent flow-through of solutions. These undesirable effects lead to reduced interactions between analytes and the active resin resulting in inconsistent results and poor analyte recovery.

Designed to overcome these shortfalls, Microlute CP SPE microplates incorporate a unique polymer structure made up of an interconnected network of evenly distributed pores combined with retentive media. This hybrid technology ensures even liquid flow rates throughout the SPE process, which leads to sufficient time for Van der Waals forces of interaction to take place between the solid phase sorbent and the analytes resulting in a highly reproducible SPE method.

Experimental data is provided in the application report to show how Microlute CP RP 96 well microplates selectively retain and elute a wide range of neutral, basic and acidic compounds. The data demonstrates how percentage relative standard deviation values from the Microlute CP are on average significantly lower than using other commercial SPE plates, thereby producing more reproducible results. In addition, the application note demonstrates that no analyte is lost in the load step of the SPE process, leading to high recovery values for all types of compounds. The Microlute CP RP 96 well-plate for solid phase extractions is also shown to offer significant benefits for the recovery of hydrophobic basic analytes.

