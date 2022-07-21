Optimised microplate

Porvair Sciences has introduced a 96-well deep well microplate designed for labs using magnetic beads for nucleic acid purification, clean up and protein purifications.

The 96-well magnetic bead separation plate has a reinforced base that can be routinely centrifuged at up to 6,000x g enabling faster magnetic bead separation protocols and improved sample quality.

Manufactured in a class 10,000 cleanroom facility from ultra-pure grade polypropylene, the magnetic bead separation plate contains the lowest possible level of leachable contaminants and is certified as RNase/DNase free to minimise any impact on bioassays. Combining round well architecture with ‘U’ bottom and a large working volume (2.0 ml per well) this specialist deep well plate offers improved mixing, pelleting and washing of a wide range of magnetic beads. The cylindrical wells with round bottoms also ensure optimal recovery of sample.

Offering high chemical and temperature resistance (-196°C to 121°C) the design of these new plates also includes alphanumeric well coding for easy sample tracking and raised well rims to enable easy, high integrity sealing.