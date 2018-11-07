New benchtop CT preclinical scanner

MR Solutions continues to expand its range of preclinical scanners with the first showing of its benchtop CT scanner. The scanner, which was displayed for the first time at the Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) in Dusseldorf in October can be fitted with either a PET or SPECT clip-on. MR Solutions now has four CT models from rodent imaging up to the newly announced Large Field of View with a 24cm field. The clip-on PET and SPECT scanners, which can also be used as standalone scanners, and the animal beds are interchangeable across the whole range of CT and MRI scanners.

Nicky Doughty, CEO of MR Solutions commented “We were quite overwhelmed by the positive response to our multi-modality, nuclear high-end systems at the congress. We can now offer our clients the widest range of multi-modality, preclinical scanners with the highest resolution.”



The PET capability is provided by the latest technology using silicon photomultipliers (SiPMs). These SiPMs have performance characteristics similar to a conventional PET, while benefiting from the practical advantages of solid-state technology with low operating voltage, robustness, much more compact, stable at high temperatures and light over-exposure. They also have a unique modular design allowing researchers to select their transaxial field of view (tFOV) and axial field of view (aFOV).



Multi-modality scanning, driven by MR Solutions, is rapidly becoming the standard for both MRI and CT preclinical scanners because of the many benefits it offers. These include improved image registration and fusion which enables more accurate anatomical localization of PET findings, shorter overall imaging times allowing faster throughput and simultaneously view for more rapid changing physiological and pathological processes.



