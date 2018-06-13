Continuous PET detection system launched

Traditionally PET imaging has been offered with one, two, three or even four rings of detectors with gaps between the rings. MR Solutions is now offering continuous PET detection, thus avoiding any artefacts caused by the gaps between the rings.



"We can now provide a continuous detector that is customised to the length of the scanner," commented Dr David Taylor, CEO, of MR Solutions.

"These arrays can be incorporated into our clip-on PET scanners for sequential multimodality imaging on both our MRI scanners and our recently launched CT range of scanners. The PET scanner is also available as an insert inside the bore of the cryogen-free MRI scanners for simultaneous PET/MR images."



All of the PET scanners, both clip on and inserts, can be used as standalone scanners. They provide a resolution below 1mm.

