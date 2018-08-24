Life sciences expert launches luteinizing hormone

Bio-Rad Laboratories, a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announces the launch of recombinant Luteinizing Hormone (LH), which expands the company’s critical raw material offerings. The recombinant Luteinizing Hormone is part of the pituitary hormone product line engineered for a wide range of diagnostic uses.

"Bio-Rad is committed to developing recombinant products and fulfilling our customers' needs," said Conrad Maurais, Bio-Rad Product Manager, Quality Systems Division.

“This protein bolsters our line of pituitary hormones as a replacement for difficult-to-source human proteins and provides the added value of a reliable and consistent source.”

Luteinizing Hormone (also known as lutropin and lutrophin) is primarily used to treat infertility, but it is also beneficial in the diagnosis of pituitary disorders and dysfunctions with the ovaries and testicles. The hormone is suitable as an integral component used in controls and/or calibrators of fertility monitoring, pituitary disorders, menopause, and other diagnostic assessments.