Flow chemistry dye range expands

Bio-Rad Laboratories has extended its range of StarBright dyes to provide greater flexibility in multicolour flow cytometry panels. The StarBright Violet 760, StarBright UltraViolet 575, and StarBright UltraViolet 605 dyes offer improved brightness with narrow excitation and emission profiles for precise resolution.

The Bio-Rad range of StarBright Dyes provides researchers with highly stable, validated flow antibodies conjugated to proprietary fluorescent nanoparticles and specific to key immunophenotyping targets, supporting multiplex flow cytometry panels in immunology research. Minimal lot-to-lot variation ensures reproducible and consistent staining, and the dyes are resistant to photobleaching and do not lose signal in fixation. The dyes, excited by violet (405nm) and ultraviolet (355nm) lasers, are compatible with the Bio-Rad ZE5 cell analyser and S3e cell sorter, as well as most flow cytometers and a variety of experimental protocols, without the need for special buffers.

"The continued expansion of the Bio-Rad StarBright Dye portfolio, currently totaling 17 dyes, nine of which are StarBright Violet Dyes, gives researchers greater flexibility and choice when designing flow cytometry panels, by providing high-performance dyes excitable at a range of wavelengths,” said Mike Blundell at Bio-Rad. “The exceptional brightness and unique profile of the dyes delivers enhanced resolution of rare populations and low-density antigens."