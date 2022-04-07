Latest protein capture devices

W. L. Gore & Associates (“Gore”), a global materials science company, continues to build on its growing portfolio of protein capture devices with the introduction of its new 116mL and 232mL Protein Capture Devices with Protein A. The offerings follow commercial availability of its 58mL Protein Capture Device in Q4 of 2021.

With these new, larger capacity 116mL and 232mL sizes, Gore continues to expand its GMP solutions, joining its current 9mL and 58mL devices. Additionally, Gore offers lab-scale sizes, 1.0mL and 3.5mL, for non-GMP applications. The 116mL and 232mL size high flow, high binding membrane chromatography columns are innovative tools in pre-clinical, and early clinical batch size applications. All of the devices use a unique expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) membrane that provides high dynamic binding capacity and short residence time, resulting in increased throughput and productivity. The consistent scaling of DBC and elution widths across sizes, and ability of the 58mL, 116mL and 232mL devices to operate at low pressure drop, makes them compatible with existing liquid chromatography (LC) systems.

“We continue to reinforce our leading membrane expertise with the creation of these 116mL and 232mL devices and we are creating scalable solutions that don’t compromise performance for antibody-based therapies,” said William Barrett, product specialist for Gore PharmBIO products.

He added, “We are proactively addressing process development needs and the larger Gore Protein Capture Devices with Protein A provide another innovative solution for rapid purification of antibodies that alleviates bottlenecks and significantly boosts productivity with high binding capacity and fast flow rates.”