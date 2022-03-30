Monitoring chromatography pumps

Testa Analytical Solutions reports how a leading European manufacturer of chromatography instrumentation is using the Liquid Chromatography Flowmeter to further improve performance of its advanced HPLC systems.

Flow rate is a critical parameter in HPLC systems, it determines retention time or volume and therefore has a major influence on reproducibility. The Testa Analytical Liquid Chromatography Flowmeter aims to set a new standard for non-invasive measurement of flow rate in HPLC, GPC/SEC and Ion chromatography systems.

Jeannette Ziemba of Testa Analytical comments: “All this began with a simple inquiry from the client, interested in a high-performance device to obtain accurate values of flow rate in real time. They found the possibility to continuously monitor extremely low flow rates in combination with the ease of use of our flowmeter software app to be attractive. They ordered as soon as they got the technical specifications. Feedback from the customer is that they are very happy with the reliability, ease of use and performance of the liquid chromatography flowmeter. In fact, so much so, that they are investigating the possibility of integrating our flowmeter technology into future HPLC systems to provide real-time monitoring of flow.”

Conveniently powered via a USB connection, the compact flowmeter uses a thermal sensor that provides extremely accurate, sensitive, and high-resolution measurement of flow in real time. As the sensor is non-invasive it can operate over a wide dynamic range and has been demonstrated to be the perfect real-time flow monitoring tool for a growing range of liquid chromatography applications.