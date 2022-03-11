Innovative GC and GC-MS products

Thermo Fisher Scientific enables analytical testing laboratories across a variety of sectors, including food, environmental, industrial and pharma to now meet their ever-increasing efficiency and productivity needs with a collection of new gas chromatography (GC) and GC-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) instruments offering innovative hardware and software updates.

The GC/GC-MS instrument portfolio, including the new Trace 1600 Series Gas Chromatograph, AI/AS 1610 Liquid Autosampler, ISQ 7610 Single Quadrupole GC-MS and TSQ 9610 Triple Quadrupole GC-MS/MS, now features technological advances that enhance usability and productivity.

"We designed this portfolio of GC/GC-MS instruments with the customer experience in mind, gathering feedback from customers throughout the development process," said Fabrizio Moltoni, vice president and general manager, applied analytical technologies, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our portfolio is continuously evolving to help our customers overcome new challenges, simplify operations, allow for easy compliance and reduce waste. These new instruments bring these efforts to fruition by helping laboratories avoid unplanned downtime and easy adoption with intuitive technology."

Katie Banaszewski, director of quality, Now Foods, said, "One of the things we like about working with Thermo Fisher Scientific is they listen to customer feedback and introduce new solutions based on that feedback. We tested the TSQ 9610 Triple Quadrupole GC-MS/MS with the Trace 1610 GC and AI/AS autosampler. This is a very robust, high-sensitivity system that is easy to operate and maintain, making it great for high throughput laboratories. We consider Thermo Fisher’s instruments some of the most advanced and robust systems available, but more importantly, they offer superior service, technical expertise and support."