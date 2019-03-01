CRISPR/Cas9 knockout cell lines

AMS Bio has established a comprehensive portfolio of knock-out cell lines and lysates generated with CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

Using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology for the generation of knock-out cell lines and cell lysates ensures the development of useful tools to validate antibody specificity and elucidate gene function. Knock-out cell lines and cell lysates are widely agreed to be the best negative controls to quickly and confidently prove an antibody’s specificity for a target of interest and ensure reproducibility.

Generated in the most widely used HEK293T, HeLa, and A549 cell lines, AMS Bio gene edited homozygous knock-out cell lines work in the cells users know and trust. Consequently, they are no longer limited to highly specialised and altered backgrounds. The firm offers only 100% knock-out clonal lines, meaning users don't have to work with pools of cells containing only a percentage of knockout cells.

Knock-out cell lysates are made from double knock-out cell lines and provide the perfect negative control for Western Blots to validate the specificity of antibodies or be used in functional assays. Each knock-out cell lysate product comes with a cell-line matched wild type control.