Next-gen LC systems

Principal investigators, laboratories, and proteomics researchers in academia, biopharma and contract research organisations can now benefit from an all-in-one nano-, capillary- and micro-flow liquid chromatography (LC) system. Designed for high sensitivity LC-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) applications, technical capabilities and seamless integration with PepMap Neo Columns and Thermo Scientific mass-spectrometry portfolio, the new Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and PepMap Neo Columns help users overcome limitations of existing low-flow LC instruments.

"Low-flow LC users are limited by technical capacity and a high level of expertise required for system operation," said Kent Davidson, vice president and general manager, high performance chromatography solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and PepMap Neo Columns allow for long-term operation at maximum performance levels without compromise. Enhanced ease-of-use and increased versatility enable users to push science forward."

Professor Bernhard Kuster, Technical University Munich, said, "The Vanquish Neo UHPLC System will transform how scientists perform proteomics studies by providing the long-term robustness and flow-range versatility required for deep and fast LC-MS profiling of thousands of proteomes, while coupled with PepMap Columns and high-resolution accurate mass (HRAM) systems."

The new Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and PepMap Neo Columns deliver application flexibility and robust analytical performance at flow rates from 1 nL/min to 100 µL/min up to 1500 bar. Novice and expert LC-MS users will enjoy accelerated productivity, reduced method overhead time, and long-term operation essential for 24/7 large sample cohort analysis.