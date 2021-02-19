New tool for LC-MS/MS systems

Peak Scientific has launched a system designed to provide a long-term, cost-effective gas solution for Shimadzu high-flow LC-MS/MS systems, including the latest LCMS-8060NX.

Modelled on the company's Genius XE nitrogen gas generator, the new Genius XE SMZ offers Shimadzu customers a tailored solution in a compact unit. Producing excellent gas quality and performance, the new solution features Multi-Stage Purification filtration, targeted at reducing moisture and contaminant levels to provide consistent high-quality nitrogen gas.

With cost of ownership at the forefront of the product’s offering to labs, Genius XE SMZ is capable of generating high gas flows with one nitrogen output at up to 29 litres per minute and one air output at up to 27 litres per minute, with enhanced compressor technology and management, optimising power consumption, in turn reducing running costs whilst reducing the lab’s carbon footprint.

The new tool also eliminates the additional hidden costs associated with alternative methods of gas supply. Unlike bulk gas sources, such as nitrogen gas cylinders or dewars, Genius XE SMZ only requires a one-time delivery for installation, thereby eliminating the repeated costs of bulk gas transportation, rental and third-party contracts. The plug-and-play user-friendly operation means labs can also remove the extra costs for staff safety training.