Cleanroom facility unveiled

BioPharma Dynamics has opened its ISO Class 7 cleanroom facility located at new headquarters in Salford, Greater Manchester. This expansion sees the company treble in size, with its new premises adding the capacity for product assembly and increased warehouse and office space.

The new, single-use assembly cleanroom facility has been custom designed and manufactured to accommodate the increasing needs of the UK’s life sciences industry. Matched with strong partnerships with a portfolio of manufacturers, the expansion will enable BioPharma Dynamics to provide a complete design-to-supply service, through high-quality production of assemblies at improved lead times.

The firm is proud to create new jobs for the local area, with the addition of cleanroom technicians and warehousing staff to their thriving team. This new expansion sits just a stone’s throw from the bustling technological metropolis of Media City UK and is supremely located within the cluster of life sciences ventures in the North West.

"Without the patience and support of my co-founders in the early days, along with the dedication and hard work of the whole team since, we would not have been able to achieve this milestone. It makes me very proud to be able to bring this exciting new phase of our growth to the North West," comments Joe Brennan, Managing Director.