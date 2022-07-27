Life sciences certification service

Egnyte, a secure platform for content collaboration and governance, has announced a new document stamping service to certify and authenticate documents, files, reports, and content stored within the Egnyte repository. For highly-regulated industries such as life sciences, proving the validity of documents is essential, which is why this service enables organisations to create indisputable, auditable proofs of their most valuable document sets.

“Our goal is to provide an enterprise-class solution that extends trust and transparency outside the bounds of Egnyte,” said the firm's Greg Neustetter. “We are seeing customers who need to validate their documents for drug trials and companies working on large infrastructure projects that need to make traceable processes. Adding document stamping to the Egnyte platform enables companies of any size to solve these problems without understanding the complexities of blockchain.”

Timestamping documents ensures trust and integrity throughout workflows and projects, providing a dynamic history for digital documents. With this document stamping service, a permanent, time-stamped record is created on the public blockchain with cryptographic proofs for documents, creating a digital record of authorship. This allows any authorised party to inspect and validate the document as it is certified without implicitly trusting vendor statements.

Behrooz Najafi, CIO at biotechnology company Calithera, believes that the need for data integrity in the life sciences space has never been greater. “Working with regulatory bodies has always been challenging, but in these unprecedented times, emphasis on information technology, security, and the need to protect valuable electronic assets and preserve data integrity has never been more important. Security has been at the forefront of Egnyte since we began using their repositories to store content across our enterprise. Document stamping further validates our decision to move out of on-premises infrastructure to Egnyte,” said Najafi.

Egnyte is currently launching a pilot program for life science customers to stamp audit reports, providing authenticity and integrity within their GxP-compliant domains.