Broad range of tissue block

AMS Bio has established a vast commercial biorepository and procurement network that includes a large selection of fully characterised and annotated formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue blocks to help streamline research.

The company is able to offer an extensive collection of FFPE human and animal tissue samples from normal and many diseased tissue types. All FFPE tissue blocks are processed using standard clinical procedures, under Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved protocols. Each tissue sample is pathologically verified and quality assessed by a board-licensed pathologist before being shipped with donor demographics and clinical details.

Characterised samples sets are now available and include many clinically relevant mutations and biomarkers, such as: EGFR, PD-L1, KRAS, NRAS, MSI, MMR, and BRAF. In addition, comprehensively NGS characterised FFPE solid tumour tissues suitable for assay development, genotyping and identification of new mutational hotspots.

FFPE tissue blocks are an invaluable resource and can be supplied ready to use or can be tailored to suit a user's workflow and provided as slides, scrolls or array formats.