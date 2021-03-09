Breast cancer cell line array

AMS Bio has launched a new HER2 control cell line array that was developed and is proven as an effective slide quality control for HER2 expression in breast cancer tissue samples.

This new FFPE cell pellet microarray delivers a full dynamic range of HER2, ER and PR expression, validated by the Ventana system, to give immunohistochemical data in strong concordance with the routinely processed tissue sample.sections.

Using cell line controls significantly lower the costs of immunohistochemical (IHC) examinations and fluorescence in situ hybridisation (FISH) while enabling high levels of standardisation and reliability. The new HER2 cell line microarray is perfect for cancer research establishments and laboratories that require results whilst not compromising on consistency or quality.

Manufactured using a proprietary process that maintains both cell morphology and preserves nucleic acids and proteins, the range of FFPE cancer cell line products offers affordable and consistent controls from 100 tumour cell lines, without compromising quality or consistency. These cell line controls combat issues experienced with traditional cell or tissue-based control specimens such as intra specimen variation, lot-to-lot variations and inconsistent biomolecule quality. FFPE controls provide the most flexible cell-based products for immunohistochemistry , in situ hybridisation and next generation screening applications.