Turnkey solutions for syringes and vials

Optima Pharma will be on hand in the expert zone to showcase a range of solutions, including the company's core competency: turnkey systems that use filling and closing machines and isolator and freeze-drying technologies. High-performance filling systems for pre-filled syringes will also be discussed. The Optima SV 125 filling and sealing machine will be on show at the company's booth. Pharmintech in Bologna, Italy will be taking place in mid-April.

Optima Pharma develops and implements complex production lines with filling and sealing technologies, isolator technology and freeze drying. This includes planning and implementation, the integrated factory acceptance test (iFAT), site management and the site acceptance test (SAT) through to comprehensive services for all the machines and components involved in the filling and closing line. The latest engineering technologies such as flow visualisations and simulations also come into play here.

In the case of integrated FATs, the complete systems including the isolator and freeze-drying system are assembled and tested at Optima Pharma’s headquarters in Schwäbisch Hall (Germany). The Comprehensive Scientific Process Engineering (CSPE) method is used to ensure that as little time as possible elapses from when the order is placed to when production begins. This aims to revolutionise the planning and implementation of pharmaceutical filling systems. The systems include filling and closing machines that cover a wide performance range up to very high speeds.