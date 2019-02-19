subscribe
 

Tableting

Turnkey solutions for syringes and vials

19th February 2019


Pharmintech in Bologna, Italy will be taking place in mid-April. Experts from Optima Pharma will be on hand in the expert zone to showcase a range of solutions, including the company's core competency: turnkey systems that use filling and closing machines and isolator and freeze-drying technologies. High-performance filling systems for pre-filled syringes will also be discussed. The Optima SV 125 filling and sealing machine will be on show at the company's booth.
 
Optima Pharma develops and implements complex production lines with filling and sealing technologies, isolator technology and freeze drying. This includes planning and implementation, the integrated factory acceptance test (iFAT), site management and the site acceptance test (SAT) through to comprehensive services for all the machines and components involved in the filling and closing line. The latest engineering technologies such as flow visualisations and simulations also come into play here.
 
In the case of integrated FATs, the complete systems including the isolator and freeze-drying system are assembled and tested at Optima Pharma’s headquarters in Schwäbisch Hall (Germany). The Comprehensive Scientific Process Engineering (CSPE) method is used to ensure that as little time as possible elapses from when the order is placed to when production begins. This aims to revolutionise the planning and implementation of pharmaceutical filling systems. The systems include filling and closing machines that cover a wide performance range up to very high speeds. 
 

Tags: 
Optima
syringes
Pharmintech


Related Stories: 
Smart pharma solutions presented in virtual reality
New biodecontamination process to be showcased
Complete solution for films with APIs
Pooling expertise in sterile processing
Complete solution for blood collection tubes

Subscribe


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close