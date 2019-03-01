subscribe
 

Tableting

Complete solution for films containing APIs

1st March 2019


The Comedco production system is ideal for businesses that want to start manufacturing, assembling and packaging transdermal patches (TDS) and oral dispersible films (ODF). It has been developed by two companies, Coatema and Optima Life Science, which have combined their expertise in coating, converting and services to found the Comedco alliance. 

The two specialist companies have come together to form the Comedco alliance. The Comedco system is suitable for use on any scale, from laboratory work to series production of TDS and ODF films. It also acts as a development and technology partner for pharmaceutical companies wishing to market TDS and ODF products more efficiently. For example, tests in the companies' own laboratories and their many years of experience have all fed into the selection of the best film carrier materials and suitable application systems. The worldwide service network is already up and running.

In the processing of TDS and ODF products, active ingredients are applied to a carrier film and then dried. After that, the carrier film is cut and wound on to individual rolls. These rolls then move on to a web processing system. Depending on the product, existing carrier films will be removed, new ones applied and films cut to size, separated, and packaged. 


Tags: 
Comedco
api
Optima


Related Stories: 
Complete solution for films with APIs
Turnkey solutions for syringes and vials
Smart pharma solutions presented in virtual reality
New API screening service
New biodecontamination process to be showcased

Subscribe

Subscribe



Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close