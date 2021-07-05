LRMS launched

Optima has luanched its Laboratory Resource Management System - LRMS version 2021.1.

The company says is a major milestone, incorporating a sophisticated engine that automates the complex scheduling process of the laboratory resources.

Optima’s algorithm combines all information collected in the system setting and the historical data generated, to provide a scheduling proposal on the best way to coordinate the human and instruments resources to execute the tasks requested and respond to the laboratory’s demand.

"We have incorporated machine learning capabilities to allocate the laboratory resources in most optimal manner. This major update creates a new approach to laboratory resource scheduling that will help any type of organisation and any type of laboratory, from R&D to QC. Manufacturing companies relying on laboratories for fast delivery to the market will find great advantages in using Optima. Companies offering laboratory services as their core business will have the opportunity to streamline their activities and deliver in timely manner to their customers," commented Roberto Castelnovo, CEO at Optima.

The Laboratory Resource Management System has the capability to articulate best scenarios while taking in consideration multiple parameters (instrument availability, team members competencies, priorities…) Additionally the system facilitate exhaustive reports for future planning and forecast at medium and long term.