Support for microbiology event from specialist supplier

Cherwell Laboratories, specialist supplier of environmental monitoring and process validation solutions, will once again be supporting Pharmig’s Annual Microbiology Conference. The conference, which will be held on 28th and 29th November, provides the opportunity for individuals within pharmaceutical and healthcare industries and the NHS, to keep up-to-date with the very latest topics in microbiology. Cherwell will be highlighting how its cleanroom microbiology product offering and expertise continues to facilitate such microbial related updates by assisting in the effective management of controlled environments and processes.



Pharmig’s 26th Annual Conference will be held at the Nottingham Belfry Hotel, in Nottingham, UK. This year, the topics covered have the broadest possible scope. These include up-to-date science, as well as the practical applications for manufacture and storage, ranging from pharmaceutical water for injection to Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products, and from quality by design to how to recover when it fails. In addition, there will be a fascinating mix of case studies, reviews of test methods and a presentation of the latest experiences and Annex 1 updates from the MHRA inspectors.

Andrew Barrow from Cherwell Laboratories, commented, “There is a great deal of interesting content in this year’s programme. I am particularly keen to hear the results of Pharmig’s survey on the use and application of microbiological culture media which aims to benchmark industry best practice. I’m sure it will generate several questions from delegates and we will be ready to answer as many as possible.”



Members of Cherwell’s team of cleanroom microbiology experts will also be on hand at the event to offer delegates advice and discuss customer-specific requirements.