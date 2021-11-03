Simplifying microbiology control testing

Stratix Labs has unveiled Instant Inoculator QC microorganisms, a novel ready-to-use product that delivers reference microorganisms to solid media with a simple one-step method. Each device comes individually sealed with authentic reference microorganisms coated and preserved on the applicator region.

Using a patent-pending technology, the Instant Inoculator directly transfers isolated colonies to solid media. It requires no preparation, no rehydration, and no liquid handling. Simply spread the Instant Inoculator on solid media for 5-10 seconds to deliver an ideal spread of isolated colonies.

“By eliminating all prep work, including rehydration and liquid handling steps, Instant Inoculator is positioned as the easiest and simplest way to work with reference microorganisms. And with its one-step direct transfer method, it reduces opportunity for error and contamination in microbiology testing workflows,” said Stratix Labs CEO Mark Mulvahill.

Reference microorganisms are a crucial part of microbiology testing, including in quality control for clinical, pharmaceutical, medical device, food & beverage, cosmetic, and dietary supplement industries. “We set out to create a product that simplifies microbiology testing across industries. As a company founded by microbiologists, we know that increasing efficiency and reducing risk of error is important," said Mulvahill.

Instant Inoculator is designed for use with solid media, including traditional agar plates as well as alternative systems such as dry sheet media for culturing microorganisms. A variety of reference strains are available in the new format and Stratix Labs is rapidly expanding the list of available strains.