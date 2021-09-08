Cleanroom solutions on show

Cherwell Laboratories will be attending Cleanroom Technology Conference 2021. Cherwell’s first live event this year will give visitors the chance to catch up with company specialists in person and see its new ImpactAir microbial air monitor. On Stand A4, they will offer expert knowledge and also demonstrate Cherwell’s comprehensive range of specialist environmental monitoring and process validation products specifically developed for the management of controlled environments and processes.

The event will be held at the National Conference Centre (NCC) in Birmingham on 14 - 15th September 2021 and will highlight best practice and regulations for those working in controlled environments and cleanrooms across various industries. Day one will focus on standards and regulations; while day two covers cleanroom design and operations.

As the first face-to-face event to be attended by Cherwell since lockdown restrictions began, it will be an ideal opportunity to share the latest developments in the ImpactAir range of microbial air monitors announced earlier this year. This newly extended range aims to support continuous monitoring requirements highlighted in the new EU GMP Annex 1. Designed for use in high-grade areas within the pharmaceutical, healthcare and specialist food industries - where ISO-14698, BS EN 17141 and GMP Annex 1 compliance must be satisfied - the ImpactAir range offers flexible solutions to meet the end users’ specific needs while meeting the rigorous requirements of these regulations.

Members of the Cherwell team will be on hand at the event, or online, to offer practical advice and solutions tailored to meet individual customers’ specific microbiological monitoring and validation requirements. Cherwell’s exhibition stand will present some of the quality tools and materials that it offers. These include the Redipor prepared media range, which includes agar plates, bottled media, broth bags, vials and ampoules; plus ImpactAir continuous viable air monitoring solutions and SAS microbial air samplers for active environmental monitoring.