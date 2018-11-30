Scientific imaging advances

The Kirana high-speed video camera from Specialised Imaging incorporates a smart hybrid sensor that is able to capture high resolution video data at up to 5 million frames per second.

The hybrid sensor is able to maintain its full 924 x 768-pixel resolution image capture irrespective of the speed of acquisition. Up to 11 consecutive events can be captured at a rate of 250ms per event. Two seconds of video can be stored when operating at 1,000 frames per second.

The Kirana can be fully remote operated over Ethernet, enabling easy integration into the user's experiments. The Kirana offers the performance, ease-of-use and operational flexibility to enable users to record and deliver slow-motion video images in almost any scientific research application.

Comprehensive triggering facilities, highly accurate timing control and a wide range of output signals, coupled with a powerful image capture and analysis software package makes the Kirana a popular research tool.