Specialised Imaging has announced the LOMA (Lightweight Optical Motion Analysis) video tracking mount. Supplied as a compact barebones system, or turnkey solution incorporating high-speed IR or visible cameras, LOMA delivers the precision and performance required by demanding security, surveillance and scientific imaging applications.

Robustly constructed, the new tracking mount accommodates large multiple camera payloads (up to 150kg) enabling high-precision optical tracking even in environments subject to vibration, electromagnetic radiation or extremes in temperature and humidity.

Fast to set-up and easy to operate, the LOMA tracking mount provides the ultimate in camera positional accuracy and operational flexibility. Independent motors control camera elevation (-20 to + 190°) and provide unlimited azimuth rotation using slip ring technology. Precision motor controls ensure smooth auto track functions to capture distant fast moving objects with an angular accuracy of ± 0.002°. High resolution encoders ensure the mount delivers an excellent complete time space position information (TSPI) solution.

The reliability and longevity of the system has been insured by careful design of motion limiter, ventilation, seals, and safety stow pins. The integrated control electronics are housed inside a sealed module.