Ziath has launched the Mohawk 48 tube selector and picker. Designed to select and pick wide, heavy or tall tubes, this new system is ideal for retrieving individual whole tissue samples from storage.

The Mohawk 48 uses 48 solenoid pins to enable a specific frozen or thawed sample tube to be raised and selected when a 48-position tube rack is presented according to a pick list from Excel or a LIMS. Alternatively, specific individual tubes can be manually selected and picked via the user interface. Individual sample tubes can be picked from a single rack, or users can create a picklist to select tubes across multiple racks. Pick lists can be created by connecting the Mohawk to a Ziath whole-rack reader, such as the Mirage. The advantage in this case is that destination racks of picked tubes can also be verified for accuracy on the same reader.

Proven in installations worldwide, Mohawk tube selection and picking technology avoids the need for slow and costly robotic systems – importing a pick list, selecting and picking larger whole tissue sample tubes in just seconds.

Connecting the Mohawk 48 directly to a 2D-barcode scanner for tube confirmation provides extra sample tracking and security. Operating in this configuration it is also possible to generate picklists directly from the tube barcodes. For further traceability, a 1D-scanner for reading the rack barcode is included as standard