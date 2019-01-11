subscribe
 

Analytical Techniques

Residual solvent analysis

11th January 2019


Labs can now analyse residual solvents in cannabis with confidence.

A new certified reference material (CRM) from Restek contains 20 commonly analysed residual solvents in one convenient solution.

Designed for cannabis labs testing residual solvents by headspace GC, this convenient high-concentration (3000 μg/mL) formulation makes it easy to prepare accurate working standards for various threshold limits.

With verified composition and stability, this CRM is manufactured and QC tested in Restek’s ISO-accredited labs to satisfy ISO requirements.


