Remote monitoring for pharmaceutical machines

ACG, an integrated solutions provider for pharmaceutical companies, has introduced the Smart Connected product - a new IIoT solution that connects production machines at any facility and visualises relevant information on a single platform. This data can be viewed over the web on any device with a secure connection and is accessible only to authorised users.



The Smart Connected product is an integrated solution that addresses the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. The prime benefit of the technology is that it enables pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies to remotely monitor production machine settings, performance parameters, machine downtimes, and alarms, if any, over the Smart Connected dashboard – all in real-time. ACG Engineering’s team of experts and data scientists can study machine performance through remote settings and guide customers on how to better maintain and operate their machinery.



As part of its mission to make manufacturing better, ACG has also launched its campaign, “Smart Connected”. The campaign will raise awareness on how pharma manufacturers can collaborate with ACG to remotely monitor their ACG equipment, improve efficiencies and reduce unplanned downtimes. The key messages will focus on how IIoT-based solutions will help pharmaceutical manufacturers use valuable data to analyse machine performance and improve overall equipment effectiveness.



Marcus Michel, CEO, ACG Engineering said, “We are excited to unveil the Smart Connected product as part of our Smart Connected campaign. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to provide data-centric, end-to-end solutions under the principle of predictive maintenance. Our overall aim is to reduce costs, as well as lower any safety, health, environment and quality risks – all to ensure superior manufacturing performance. Detailed insights and information from our experts will help provide guidance to our customers on how to make machines run more efficiently and prevent unplanned downtime. Amid the evolving healthcare landscape, the Smart Connected product is a step forward to ensure an undisrupted supply chain.”