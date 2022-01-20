Strengthening pharmaceutical track & trace

Mettler-Toledo PCE has launched new integrated mark & verify systems and software to help pharmaceutical manufacturers to meet the increasing product safety and compliance requirements they are faced with by making it easier to integrate code marking and verification capabilities into their production lines.

Mark & verify systems enable the printing and verification of 1D and 2D codes and alphanumeric text such as those used for accurate identification of individual products (serialisation) and those aggregated into containers such as cases or pallets (aggregation). In addition to these reference checks, integrated smart cameras allow for both presence and quality checks – verifying the presence of required labels and information, and that printing and labelling quality is high, with no damaged labels or smeared ink.

Market requirements across a large range of industries, from pharmaceuticals to food, require manufacturers to be able to track individual products throughout the production and supply chain, facilitating simpler and more targeted product recalls where necessary, and improving levels of product safety. The new mark & verify systems enable manufacturers to integrate these capabilities seamlessly into existing production lines with the minimum of disruption for installation.

There are three new systems. The first is the T51 Integrated Mark & Verify. These systems are suitable for the inspection of codes on oriented products such as cartons, labels, cases and pallets. They can be easily integrated into production lines or packaging equipment and can be linked with existing printers. In addition, multiple sensors such as smart cameras, barcode scanners and machine readers provide support for presence, quality and reference checks. Systems are capable of throughputs of up to 300ppm, supporting good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements and are easily upgradeable to a serialization system.

The second new solution is the T61 Integrated 360 Mark & Verify. These systems are ideal for the inspection of round products such as bottles and vials up to a maximum product height of 230mm and width from 6 to 110mm. Systems use six image sensors to capture a full 360-degree view of the product. The inspection head can be installed over conveyors, into new equipment or on a standalone frame with minimal space requirements. Moreover, they can be easily integrated with existing printers to deliver presence, quality and reference checks. Capable of throughputs up to 500ppm, these solutions also meet GMP requirements and are upgradeable to a serialisation systems.

PCE Line Manager – Mark & Verify is the third new system. This pre-installed software package provides comprehensive quality control management when used with Mettler-Toledo mark & verify systems. The solution manages presence, quality and reference checks, with the capability for multiple inspection options (for example, code, label, blister and text inspections). For a future-proof solution, it can be upgraded to PLM serialisation or PLM aggregation when required, giving users a familiar intuitive software interface capable of performing track and trace requirements.