New gas chromatographers

Scion Instruments has launched its next generation of gas chromatographers (GCs), designed for improved user experience.

The GC8300 and GC8500 benefit from an improved, intuitive user interface with larger 10in full colour touchscreen providing improved visual quality and a superior overview of all instrument status, access to methods and automation. The new front-mounted screen offers easier entry to a top-mounted inlet and detector positions for maintenance routines or reconfiguring, providing an easy-to-read screen whilst carrying out these operations. The systems support 16 languages.

Both GCs are supported with CompassCDS, Scion’s easy to operate chromatography software. Compass CDS is a powerful package for integration, calibration, calculation and reporting tools. Market solution specific add-ons are also available to further facilitate workflow and reporting.

The compact GC8300, at only 32cm wide, provides flexibility with a two-channel architec-ture and up to two inlet and two detectors (including MS) and a fastest column oven of 170°C/min ramp).The GC8500 is a versatile platform offering greater flexibility with a three-channel architecture up to three inlets and four detectors (including MS). It offers a fastest column oven of 180°C/min ramp.

Both GCs are suited for serving the oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, environmental and food Industries.