New era of genomics liquid handling

SPT Labtech has announced the launch of Firefly, an innovative liquid handling platform for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation.

Paving the way for a new era of genomics laboratory automation, Firefly transforms NGS liquid handling workflows by bringing together pipetting and dispensing within a compact all-in-one design. Along with its hardware capabilities, the platform offers powerful, intuitive liquid handling software with multiple user levels, intelligent programming and a fully transparent audit trail. A peer-to-peer cloud-based network - what the company believes to be the first of its kind – will allow researchers to share their custom protocols, as well as benefit from SPT Labtech's validated tools to underpin scientific collaboration and innovation.

Paul Lomax, Genomics Product Manager at SPT Labtech said, "While advances in next-generation sequencing have revolutionised the genomics field, library preparation methods remain a significant bottleneck for many laboratories. Liquid handling automation offers substantial throughput advantages, overcoming the need for multiple instruments, significant lab space, and high levels of investment. With its all-in-one capabilities, compact design and innovative software, Firefly offers a step-change in productivity for genomics laboratories- at an affordable entry point.”

The new platform comes application-ready for library preparation kits NEBNext Ultra II DNA; NEBNext Ultra II FS DNA; NEBNext Ultra II RNA, and Illumina DNA Prep with an extended range already under active development.