Greater genomics accuracy

Illumina has launched Dragen v4.0, its most accurate and comprehensive secondary analysis platform. The new features expand laboratories' abilities to perform analyses in key areas such as oncology, pharmacogenomics (PGx), single-cell sequencing and population genomics within a single platform.

"Innovation is at the core of what we do at Illumina and we've made Dragen v4.0 even more comprehensive, accurate and efficient to offer our customers unmatched breadth and functionality," said Alex Aravanis, chief technology officer, head of Research and Product Development at Illumina.

Dragen is a leading secondary analysis software in the genomics market. With availability across multiple access points, from a standalone server to Illumina cloud solutions and onboard select sequencers, it streamlines sequencing data acquisition and analysis.

Dragen v4.0 unlocks the power of genomics for Illumina customers by providing an expanded suite of capabilities, including: expanded PGx capabilities; boosted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and genetic disease insights; improved access to WGS; and simultaneous profiling of transcriptome and epigenome.