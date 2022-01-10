Latest tools for Omicron variant research

AMS Bio has announced new additions to its portfolio of tools for Covid-19 research: two monoclonal antibodies that recognise the Spike RBD (B.1.1.529, Omicron Variant) protein and neutralise its interaction with ACE2. The human ACE2 receptor is found on the surface of type I and II pneumocytes, endothelial cells, and ciliated bronchial epithelial cells. Research has shown that ACE2 mediates Covid-19 infection through direct binding of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein.

The new Spike neutralising monoclonal antibodies (clone G10xA5 and G10xA1) recognise the SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD (B.1.1.529, Omicron Variant) protein and neutralise its interaction with ACE2. Both these neutralising antibodies have been functionally tested using the Spike S1 RBD (B.1.1.529, Omicron Variant) (SARS-CoV-2): ACE2 Inhibitor Screening Colorimetric Assay Kit.

Also new is the Spike S1 RBD: ACE2 Inhibitor Screening Assay Kit. This key colorimetric assay kit is designed for screening and profiling inhibitors or neutralising antibodies of the interaction between the Omicron variant SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2. The new assay requires only a few steps to use. Firstly, SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD (B.1.1.529, Omicron variant) is coated on a 96-well plate overnight. After washing and blocking, the protein is pre-incubated with an inhibitor or neutralizing antibody. Following incubation with Biotin-ACE2, the plate is treated with Streptavidin-HRP then addition of a colorimetric HRP substrate to produce color, which can be quenched and measured using a UV/Vis microplate reader.

Since the beginning of the global pandemic several new SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged, each with differing mutations that impact transmissibility, Covid-19 disease severity, and the effectiveness of vaccines. AMS Bio now offers a series of recombinant antigens and pseudotyped lentivirus with key Spike mutations in order to evaluate the efficacy of antibodies and vaccines. These products form part of a larger Covid-19 Tools for Research portfolio, including other high quality recombinant proteins, Spike pseudotyped lentivirus, and reagents for vaccine development and evaluation.