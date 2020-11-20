Expanded Covid-19 testing

Isohelix, a specialist provider of DNA and RNA sampling and purification products, has announced that its GeneFiX saliva RNA collection device is the technology of choice for Covid-19 testing by Precision Genetics, a leading healthcare technology company and high capacity molecular testing laboratory. The high-performance, easy-to-use device marks the latest addition to Precision Genetics’ extensive portfolio of validated Covid-19 testing options submitted under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"We are proud that our GeneFix saliva RNA ollection device is being used as a valuable, dependable method at the Precision Genetics testing laboratory, where a wide variety of SARS-CoV-2 assays are being implemented to contribute to the global fight against Covid-19," said Tom Hole, CEO of Isohelix. "Precision Genetics reviewed various saliva collection kits and chose the GeneFix device for its superior simplicity and reliable performance."

The addition of saliva collection to Precision Genetics’ testing capabilities comes at a time when alternative collection methods for Covid-19 testing are increasingly important. Saliva collection allows a person to expel their saliva into a tube, making it far less invasive than the nasopharyngeal (NP) collection method. In addition, saliva collection offers ease and convenience for more populations and demographics.

"Saliva collection not only reduces exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus for healthcare professionals supervising the collection process, but as importantly offers a less invasive and comfortable alternative for groups that might require this option," explained Nate Wilbourne, CEO of Precision Genetics.

The GeneFix Saliva DNA/RNA Collection Devices maximise the yield and quality of the DNA and RNA collected, whilst offering long term stabilisation at room temperature. The devices are easy to use and integrate seamlessly into most manual and HT processing kits, with 1 and 2d bar coding, automation friendly features all specified for leak proof mailing.