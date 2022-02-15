Two new ELISA kits

To support the critical role of serological testing and research in vaccine and therapeutics development, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched two new bead-based ELISA solutions designed to enable faster, simpler detection and quantification of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. Serological research remains essential for understanding the spread of infection and determining antibody responses to viral mutations, yet conventional plate-based ELISA methods for antibody detection include lengthy protocols, multiple wash steps, and long incubation times to ensure the antibody settles at the bottom of the well to find its antigen.

The Invitrogen Dynabeads SARS-CoV-2 Spike ELISA kits detect and quantify human IgG, IgM or total Igs from serum or plasma samples in as little as 45 minutes. The kits use a new plates-to-beads concept to capture antibodies while in suspension, reducing incubation wait times and improving binding kinetics. This unique use of magnetic beads accelerates turnaround time up to seven-fold compared with traditional ELISA methods, while maintaining high sensitivity and reproducibility. The kits can be used both for qualitative and quantitative assays and may be automated with any of the KingFisher family of instruments to help reduce hands-on time and decrease the risk of manual errors.

Dynabeads SARS-CoV-2 Spike magnetic beads are available as a separate stand-alone product for researchers seeking to create their own SARS-CoV-2 ELISA assays. As the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) expressed on the surface of the endothelial host cells, the spike-conjugated Dynabeads may also be used for ACE2 protein purification or ACE2+ cell enrichment.

“As Covid-19 variants continue to emerge, it is important for researchers to quickly understand antibody responses to viral mutations and their impact on long-term immunity prospects. Our new, automated Dynabeads-based SARS-CoV-2 ELISA products will enable further SARS-CoV-2 research, ultimately aiding vaccine design and new therapeutic discoveries,” said Malin Karlsson, senior director and general manager, SBS Beads, Thermo Fisher Scientific.