Drug development technology licensed

DefiniGen has announced the commercial licensing of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology from Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in the USA, to develop human cell disease models to support preclinical metabolic disease therapeutic programmes.

Broad Institute CRISPR-Cas9 technology will be combined with DefiniGen's induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) differentiation platform to generate preclinical cell models that can accelerate Type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and orphan liver disease drug discovery programmes.

"Through our license with Broad Institute, we are pleased to be able to enhance our customer’s research programs by offering state-of-the-art CRISPR-Cas9 gene edited disease model cell products and custom services," commented Dr Marcus Yeo CEO of DefiniGen.

DefiniGen will produce CRISPR-Cas9 gene edited cells, enabling customers to exploit the power of genome editing, alongside stem cell production and disease modelling capabilities.