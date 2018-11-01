subscribe
 

Drug Discovery/Development

Drug development technology licensed

1st November 2018


DefiniGen has announced the commercial licensing of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology from Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in the USA, to develop human cell disease models to support preclinical metabolic disease therapeutic programmes.

Broad Institute CRISPR-Cas9 technology will be combined with DefiniGen's induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) differentiation platform to generate preclinical cell models that can accelerate Type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and orphan liver disease drug discovery programmes.

"Through our license with Broad Institute, we are pleased to be able to enhance our customer’s research programs by offering state-of-the-art CRISPR-Cas9 gene edited disease model cell products and custom services," commented Dr Marcus Yeo CEO of DefiniGen.

DefiniGen will produce CRISPR-Cas9 gene edited cells, enabling customers to exploit the power of genome editing, alongside stem cell production and disease modelling capabilities.


Tags: 
Broad Institute
Definigen
CRISPR


Related Stories: 
Innovative CRISPR solutions
Correcting sickle cell-causing mutation
Agreement for CRISPR engineered cell lines
Gene editing kits launched
Cas9 enzyme variant

Subscribe


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close