Biomedical case study

Researchers from Eötvös Loránd University, the oldest and largest university in Hungary, have used a BI-200SM in Dynamic Light Scattering mode to determine the aggregate size of powders used in producing sintered bulk calcium silicate ceramics.

These sol-gel synthesised ceramic powders were then studied to determine their properties in relation with biomedical applications. Using light scattering data obtained using the BI-200SM research goniometer system the researchers were able to identify the best bulk ceramics with good mechanical strength, low solubility and similar porosity to bone, allowing them to be used as long-term implants.

The Bl-200SM is a precision research-grade instrument from Testa Analytical. It is designed for exacting light scattering measurements. Based upon a special turntable with precision ball bearings and stepping motor, its modular, automated design and quality construction guarantee precise measurements due to the wobble-free movement of the detector. Designed and built for demanding research experiments the product can measure light scattering over a wide angular range (8° to 155° with 25mm cells) and offers fine adjustment of measurement angles to 0.01° directly using a large, fine-control knob or PC-driven motor control. Fine-screw vertical adjustment makes center of rotation measurement easier when aligning cells. Precise repeatable data is ensured by automated heating and cooling of the sample cell using and standard external recirculating system.