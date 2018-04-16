A cloud-enabled biological safety cabinet (BSC) has been specifically developed to address the need for uncompromised contamination control, seamless workflow connectivity and enhanced ease of use in cell culture laboratories.

Driven by customer input and built on Thermo Fisher's BSC technology, the Thermo Scientific HeraSafe 2030i cabinet has been designed to improve laboratory performance and productivity, transforming the way biopharmaceutical, bioproduction, clinical diagnostic and applied research applications are being performed.

"Preserving cell viability and user safety, while maintaining time- and cost-efficient operation, are constant challenges faced by cell culture scientists," said Sung-Dae Hong, vice president and general manager, laboratory equipment technologies. "We are excited about the launch of the HeraSafe 2030i BSC, as it effectively controls contamination, while allowing remote workflow connectivity for increased laboratory efficiency and productivity."

As the first Thermo Scientific BSC unit with embedded cloud connectivity to Thermo Fisher Connect, the Thermo Fisher cloud, the new cabinet enables secure remote collection and storage of data, facilitating superior analytical reproducibility and traceability of results. Incorporating a set of self-managed security features, the HeraSafe 2030i unit delivers optimal protection from airborne contaminants, without requiring any user interference.

The HeraSafe 2030i cabinet has been equipped with an advanced, intuitive graphic touch screen for simplified operation, which clearly displays internal BSC conditions, such as airflow patterns, while providing information on errors and usage manipulations and how these could be addressed to promote experimental success. Additionally, the Thermo Scientific SmartFlow Plus Auto Compensation technology facilitates extended filter life, improving the overall performance of the BSC unit.