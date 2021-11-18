The 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier, a single-stage harvest solution, is now commercially available to therapeutic developers and manufacturers through Thermo Fisher Scientific. The 3M technology is complementary to Thermo Scientific single-use bioreactors (SUBs), such as the recently launched DynaDrive SUB and the well-established HyPerforma SUB.



Pharmaceutical and biotech companies face challenges harvesting cell culture fluid consistently and at scale for developing drugs such as monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies. By employing synthetic fibrous AEX chromatographic clarification media, the 3M Harvest RC enables single-stage clarification of low- to high-density Chinese hamster ovary CHO cell cultures (>40 million cells per mL) with high product recovery. The clarifier also reduces traditional filtration processes into a single step.



Key applications incloude therapeutic development using CHO cells where there is a need for scalability, performance and cost reduction. Benefits include increased mAb yields: 3M Harvest RC chromatographic clarification capsules consistently provide >95% mAb product recovery for high cell density cultures. The capsules also scale linearly to meet laboratory, pilot, and manufacturing needs.