Automating library preparation

Tecan has launched NGS DreamPrep, a fully automated approach to next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation for research use. This new approach offers quality controlled, sequencing-ready NGS libraries in just a matter of hours, with minimal manual interaction and no sample loss.

NGS DreamPrep is a full walkaway solution that combines the Tecan Fluent liquid handler and Infinite plate reader, together with Celero DNA-Seq and Universal Plus mRNA-Seq library preparation kits – an optimised solution that brings significant improvements in speed, flexibility, accuracy and precision.

NGS experiments are time-consuming, expensive and generate vast quantities of data. This makes it particularly important that they are based on high-quality libraries that will yield valuable results. With NGS DreamPrep, quantification, normalisation and pooling of samples can all be achieved in significantly shorter timelines compared to other methods that use qPCR or capillary electrophoresis. Importantly, this is the first library preparation method to incorporate a QC step, which takes just five minutes, ensuring the generation of highly reproducible libraries that are ready to sequence.

Dr Klaus Lun, Executive Vice President Head of the Life Sciences Business Division, Tecan said: "Next-generation sequencing continues to revolutionise genomic research. Previously, the technique relied on libraries being quantified and normalised using methods that were time-consuming and subject to variability. NGS DreamPrep enables users to easily transform samples into high quality, ready-to-use libraries."