New pipetting options

Tecan has expanded the range of pipetting options for its Cavro Magni Flex OEM liquid handling framework with the creation of the Air Restriction Pipettor (ARP). Complementing the existing liquid displacement option based on the Cavro Pulssar PBC pump, this new offering is well suited to molecular biology, immunoassay and genomics applications – including molecular diagnostics – increasing the potential range of applications for this versatile development platform.

Launched in 2019, the modular Magni Flex has already proven popular for instrument development applications, with a range of sizes and options to match the needs of specific workflows. By offering a choice of liquid or air displacement pipetting using fixed or disposable tips, Tecan has now further extended the versatility of this OEM development platform. The new ARP technology provides a broad volume range – from 1 μl up to 5ml – for two, four or eight independent pipetting channels with variable tip spacing capabilities. It uses built-in temperature and pressure sensors to automatically adjust to varying liquid viscosities and types, as well as atmospheric conditions, to ensure reproducible and reliable liquid transfers. Combined with Tecan’s MAPlinx software, the Cavro Magni Flex provides a versatile solution for the automation of liquid handling workflows.