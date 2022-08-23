Versatile new module

Uniqsis has launched ColdChip, a new versatile mixer/reactor module enabling researchers to experiment with different chemistries particularly exothermic reactions that need to be safely run in a cooled environment with highly efficient mixing.

Compact in design, and requiring no input power, the ColdChip is optimised for use with the Uniqsis FlowSyn and FlowLab range of flow reactors as well as standalone pumps. Designed to work with most recirculating chiller/heater units, the new product can deliver a stable operating temperature (-70ºC to 180 ºC) and pressure (up to 40 Bar) environment in glass static mixer chips ranging from lower volumes (270µl, 1ml or 2 ml) to single residence time chips (10, 15 and 20 ml).

To enhance operator safety and ease-of-use the ColdChip includes a PTFE safety cover, a glass window to view the glass static mixer and an open area located at the back for easy access to the glass static mixer inlet/outlet turret connectors.