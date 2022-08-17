The new Uniqsis Polar Bear Plus Flow is a compact temperature control module that can be used as a standalone unit or integrated with a flow reactor, for both heated and cooled flow chemistry applications.

Utilising highly efficient, compressor-based cooling and heating technology the Polar Bear Plus Flow can precisely and reliably maintain reactor temperatures anywhere between -40⁰C and +150⁰C. The module is easy to use and is completely self-contained, requiring only an electricity supply for operation - no more need for solvents, refrigerants, or messy heat transfer fluids.



The module can also be integrated with a FlowSyn flow chemistry system or used as a heating/cooling unit as part of a FlowLab or FlowLab Plus modular flow chemistry system.

To achieve high reproducibility and facilitate reaction scale-up, precise control of mixing and temperature is essential. This is particularly important for highly exothermic or fast, mixing-dependent reactions. The Polar Bear Plus Flow is fully compatible with Uniqsis glass static mixer (GSM) reactor chips that ensure an efficient, turbulent mixed reagent stream that is not diffusion dependent. Uniqsis provides an adapter which fits to the top of the module, allowing a range of smaller volume GSMs to be used in the adapter.