26th April 2018


Natoli Engineering's TabletCAD web-based tablet design software is a complimentary online service that offers the convenience of designing tablets in-house with real-time validation.
 
TabletCAD links tablet designs directly to the manufacturing process so tooling will be shaped precisely to the models. An intuitive user interface guides the design process with helpful tips and real-time design validation.
 
Proper design is a key factor in tablet quality, so tablet design should not be overlooked or taken for granted. A well-designed tablet can:

  • Ensure solid tablet quality
  • Maximise tablet production
  • Enhance the product lifecycle
  • Create easy recognition, which builds brand equity and incorporates brand authentication 

TabletCAD allows tablet design work to be done from any location with internet access, on any device (PC, tablet, or phone), and on any operating system (Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android). Key features include: real-time surface area, volume, and perimeter calculations; real-time geometry validation; and online help documentation and walkthroughs.

 


