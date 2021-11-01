Software adds analytical capabilities

Olympus DSX1000 digital microscope has earned a reputation for exceptional image quality and ease of use. New DSX1000 software adds powerful measurement capabilities and usability upgrades to the digital microscope, making it a faster, more comprehensive inspection solution. TheDSX1000 digital microscope has earned a reputation for exceptional image quality and ease of use. New DSX1000 software adds powerful measurement capabilities and usability upgrades to the digital microscope, making it a faster, more comprehensive inspection solution.

The DSX1000 digital microscope offers a series of simple-to-use advanced measurement functions that make the system even more powerful. Automatic edge detection is available on in-plane and profile measurements, enabling users to more easily measure features and defects during QA/QC inspections. Other new functions include measuring the difference between two data points, analysis templates that enable users to automate analysis tasks, stitched images with a wider field of view and higher resolution and time-lapse imaging. When the analysis is complete, the new software enables users to export data to third-party software, such as CAD programs as well as display the measurement results with image and surface profile data in custom reports tailored to the application.

To help inspectors complete their work more quickly, the new DSX1000 software includes enhanced usability features that improve inspection efficiency. When changing objectives, the software prompts users to select their new lens. The microscope then automatically changes focus position so that the user can immediately get back to work rather than wasting time readjusting the focus.

To keep from getting lost when viewing samples, the new macro map uses a stitched image captured in panorama mode to clearly display the observation location on the sample. Image acquisition is also simpler—to acquire a 3D image, the user simply defines the scanning range based on the height of their sample, and the microscope does the rest.