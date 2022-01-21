Smart software for microscopes

Preciv software enables users in production, quality control and inspection to make precise, repetitive 2D measurements and obtain results that comply with the latest industrial standards. With robust data sharing and security features, the new software makes microscopy workflows faster and more efficient.

Preciv software turns any manual microscope into a comprehensive imaging and measurement platform. The software can control all Olympus conventional industrial microscopes, their coded functions, Olympus motorised nosepieces and Olympus digital microscope cameras. It supports brightfield, darkfield, MIX (directional darkfield), polarisation and differential interference contrast (DIC) imaging for flexibility and offers robust colour rendering and high resolution to provide high-clarity images.



The software’s intuitive interface is simple to use with a navigation tab that clearly groups the software’s functions—such as observation, acquisition and measurement—using large, clearly labeled buttons. For newer users, advanced settings remain hidden while experienced users can easily access all the available features and functions. The home screen can be customized so that the features and functions used most often can be readily accessed.



Preciv software enables precise, repetitive two-dimensional measurements on a live or recorded image. Powerful functions like auto edge detection to reliably measure the distance between two points, auxiliary lines to make complex geometric measurements and a magic wand for automatic area detection enable inspectors to be confident in their data.

Acquiring all-in-focus images that extend beyond the microscope’s field of view is also easy. The extended focal imaging (EFI) function serially acquires multiple images in different focal planes while the panorama function enables users to move the stage across the sample and then stitch those images together into one large image. Using PRECiV software, you can now combine instant EFI and panorama images while keeping both hands on the microscope.

For advanced applications like grain sizing or non-metallic inclusions, optional Materials Solutions guide users through the steps required to acquire measurements that comply with the latest standards, including ISO, ASTM and JIS.