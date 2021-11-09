Scientific camera portfolio expands

Atik Cameras, the specialist designer and manufacturer of advanced scientific and industrial imaging solutions, has launched the first camera in the Apx series of high-resolution complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) sensors.

The large CMOS sensor employs a huge 61,043,840 pixels over a 43.3mm diagonal sensor. With no amp glow, it is perfect for applications that demand large format images with outstanding detail such as microscopy, spectroscopy, PCB inspection, flat panel screening, colourimetry, neutron imaging, luminescence/fluorescence, and astrophotography. The Apx60 comes complete with a back focus of 17mm ±0.5 which can be reduced to 9.5mm ±0.5, reliable cooling to -35°C delta, a 521mb memory buffer, as well as anti-condensation and anti-reflection optics to increase transmission.

The Apx60 can be supplied with a range of bespoke options, including an industrial 'K' grade sensor, guaranteed for continuous use, with an in/out trigger as standard. The case can be adapted to suit specific requirements or opt for a simply supplied PCB board set solution. Atik provides a comprehensive software development kit, complete with expert integration assistance.

This high spec imaging solution was originally due to reach the market in 2020. However, as the company diverted all resources towards supporting and meeting the demand of PCR testing imaging solutions through the pandemic, development of the Apx60 had to be delayed. Atik Cameras director Dr. Panos Kapetanopoulos commented, "With positive feedback from those with prototypes, our R&D team are already working with OEM customers to tailor the Apx60 to their exact specifications, bringing customisation to the forefront of advanced imaging solutions."