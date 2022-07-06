Cooled CMOS camera

Atik Cameras, a specialist designer and manufacturer of advanced scientific cameras, has launched ChemiMOS, the first in a series of high-resolution complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) cameras.

This 9-megapixel camera, with set point cooling of -20°C, has been optimised for long exposures. Hours of exposure time has previously only been available with CCD technology, but is now possible with CMOS technology thanks to the ChemiMOS zero-amp glow and low-noise design. The square format, 'K' grade sensor is guaranteed for continuous use, while the 3000 × 3000 resolution and 3.76 µm pixel size are perfect for multiple scientific applications including chemiluminescence, western blotting and gel documentation. Benefits include very low-read noise of less than 2 e- and deep pixel full well of greater than 50,000 e-, allowing for unprecedented dynamic range. Cooling is optimised to minimise the dark current to around 0.005 e-/p/s, without the need for extreme temperatures, allowing for superior end user design. This latest generation of CMOS technology will be available for the foreseeable future, ensuring long-term, supply chain stability.

Additionally, Atik Cameras provides a collaborative customisation service. ChemiMOS can be supplied with a wide range of bespoke options, including an in/out trigger or an adapted case to suit specific requirements. Other sensors that can be available in this series include 26 MP, 60 MP, 102 MP and 150 MP. A comprehensive software development kit is available, complete with expert integration assistance with our in-house team. Calibration routines such as dark frame subtraction and off-camera image processing are included, meaning flexibility and transparency when operating the camera. There is no down time for recalibration as the sensor characteristics change over time.