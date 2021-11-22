Reactor accessories minimise downtime

Asynt has introduced two new innovative kits for scale-up laboratories looking to minimise downtime when changing between different glass reactor vessels.

Offering the flexibility to work with glass reactors from different manufacturers, the new ReactoMate quick-release couplings allow users to securely attach or detach flexible hosing to their DN or KF glassware in just seconds – with or without tools. Manufactured from chemically resistant PEEK and stainless-steel components, the high quality, chemically resistant and reliable kit is easy to use and puts minimal stress on the vessels' glass joints. Built to operate from -20 to 120°C, Asynt's robust new kit is proven to provide fast, reliable, trouble-free connection/disconnection time after time.

The ReactoMate Drain Manifold kit is designed to allow chemists to drain recirculating thermal fluid quickly and easily from their reactor vessel jackets, further minimising downtime between vessel swapping. Precision engineered with a high build quality, the kit prevents fluid loss and contamination during the transition between vessels.

Asynt offers a ReactoMate glass laboratory reactor system to suit almost every synthesis need from 100ml - 30,000ml plus. Designed by chemists for chemists, ReactoMate systems are optimised to the user's precise needs with a vast array of options available to alter vessel dimensions, vessel and lid materials, vessel set-up, automation and much more.