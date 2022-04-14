R&D tablet press unveiled

Romaco will take advantage of Vitafoods Europe 2022 to show its latest technologies for granulating and tableting nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. Visitors will also have a chance to see Romaco’s paper blisters for sustainable packaging of nutraceuticals.

The company's portfolio covers the entire process chain for the development, manufacture and packaging of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceutical machinery manufacturer is now looking forward to showing its latest R&D tablet press – the KTP 1X by Romaco Kilian – and the Ventilus Pilot fluid bed processor by Romaco Innojet at this year’s Vitafoods Europe. The two technologies are ideal for granulating and tableting algae products such as spirulina and other superfoods. These natural food supplements are processed without any chemical additives and with no added preservatives. Excellent results are guaranteed in terms of flow properties and granulate compressibility.

The KTP 1X is the newest generation of the firn's R&D tablet presses for laboratory use. This single-stroke press was designed as an all-in-one instrument for research and development activities. It is suitable for pressing mono-layer, bi-layer and triple-layer tablets as well as tab-in-tab formats. It achieves a maximum output of 1,800 tablets per hour and compression forces of up to 80kN. The versatile R&D press enables the various tableting parameters, such as compression force or the possible tableting speed, to be determined automatically. The smart measurement system evaluates huge amounts of data in next to no time for this purpose. The KTP 1X is capable of replicating any standard rotary press, making it much easier to conduct scale-up trials. In addition to the production of clinical samples, the technology also allows detailed troubleshooting and hence supports process optimisation. Thanks to the machine’s very good rigidity, the punch position in particular can now be measured more precisely. This high measuring accuracy goes hand in hand with extremely low product consumption – so that the KTP 1X is not only cost-efficient but also sustainable. Only a few test series are required to obtain meaningful results because compression studies are highly automated. With its very small compaction area, the new solution has a small footprint and is quick and easy to clean – for even bigger time and energy savings.

The Ventilus Pilot fluid bed processor is a mobile all-rounder for pilot scale applications or small batches. The technology impresses with excellent results in terms of flow properties as well as powder and granulate compressibility. 100% natural granulation is now possible without any chemical additives. Mounted on four wheels, this compact machine fits through any standard door frame and is designed for plug & play installation. An all-in-one solution intended for batch sizes from 4 to 25 litres, it granulates, dries or coats particles of any size from 10 µm to 2 mm. The technology meets all the requirements for laboratory use as well as for GMP-compliant production of clinical samples. The spray liquid is applied with the central Rotojet nozzle using a bottom spray system or alternatively by means of the conventional top spray method. The cylindrical container featuring the Orbiter booster permits controlled, gentle batch intermixing. The homogeneous flow conditions improve product quality and reduce the spray liquid consumption while simplifying scale-ups. In addition, the system is suited for hot melt coating processes, which merely requires connection of the Innojet IHD hot melt system. The processing time is consequently up to 85% shorter and the processor’s carbon footprint is significantly lower.